The Grayson County Cougars traveled to Graves County where the Eagles handed them their first loss of the season last Friday.
The Eagles’ solid defense allowed for no scoring and few yards. Senior Caden Woodcock made 15 rush attempts with a total of only 58 yards gained. Mason Miller made five rush attempts with only 26 yards gained.
In contrast, the Eagles’ Clint McKee made 16 rush attempts with a total gain of 183 yards. McKee scored three rushing touchdowns for the Eagles.
Junior Kaylor Decker made eight passes with a total of 92 yards. The Eagles’ John Brown completed 12 passes for a total of 219 yards and three passing touchdowns.
Final score: 45-0
The Cougars fall to 4-1 on the season.
