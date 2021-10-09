Four Grayson County student athletes have been honored by local businesses for their efforts in recent matches.
Chosen as Subway Runners of the Meet were Grayson County High School cross country team members Ellie Evans and Peyton Nash for their efforts Oct. 2 in the Louisville XC Classic.
Also chosen as Subway Runners of the Meet were Grayson County Middle School cross country team members Emily Linton and Eli Moore for their efforts Oct. 2 in the Ryan Snellen Bruin XC Rumble.
