Grayson County couldn’t overcome a slow start as Garrard County pulled away to win 9-0 in a high school softball game at Nelson County High School on Monday, April 4.
Garrard County moved ahead during its initial at-bat, plating three runs in the bottom half of the first inning.
Emily Hounshell earned the win in the circle for the Lady Lions. Hounshell pitched a shutout, limiting Grayson County to five hits while recording five strikeouts over seven innings.
Mallory Lindsey suffered the loss in the circle for the Lady Cougars. Lindsey allowed nine runs on nine hits and one walk over six innings, striking out one.
Garrard County outhit the Lady Cougars 9-5. Aislinn Ellis and Kyla Bell paced Garrard County offensively, providing two hits apiece. Helping her pitching cause at the plate, Hounshell homered. Hounshell and Kasey Meadows each drove in three runs for the Lady Lions.
Offensively for Grayson County, Hannah Franklin, Allie Dotson, Shelby Davis, Ella Gibson and Audrey Killion connected for one hit apiece. Providing an extra-base hit, Davis doubled for the Lady Cougars.
Defensively, Grayson County committed five errors in the setback.
