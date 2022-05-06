The Grayson County Tennis team scored big wins over Ohio and Butler counties over the past two weeks.
On April 26, the Grayson County men’s team defeated Ohio County 9-0, while the Grayson County women’s team defeated Ohio County 8-1.
Claiming wins over Ohio County for Grayson County on the men’s side were Owen Brown (6,0 and 6,0), Chase Richardson (8-0), Griffin Powell (8-1), Maddox Powell (8-5), Colton Glenn (8-1), and Bryan James (8-0) in singles competition, as well as the doubles teams of Richardson & Griffin Powell (6-0, 6-1), James & Noah Dennis (8-1), and Carter Bernard & Miles Mudd (8-1).
Claiming wins over Ohio County for Grayson County on the women’s side were Payton Woosley (8-2), Ava Walker (8-1), Isabella Sanchez (8-0), Emma Walker (8-0), Kat Ricketts (8-3), and Grace Franich (8-1) in singles competition, as well as the doubles teams of Ava Walker & Emma Walker (8-1) and Ricketts & Kinna Raymer (8-1).
Then, on Monday of this week, the Grayson County men’s team defeated Butler County 8-1, while the Grayson County women’s team defeated Butler County 5-4.
Claiming wins over Butler County for Grayson County on the men’s side were Brown (8-0), Maddox Powell (8-0), James (8-1), Austin Walker (8-2), Glenn (8-3), and Dennis (9-8 and [9-3]) in singles competition, as well as the doubles teams of Griffin Powell & Richardson (7-6, [7-3], 4-6, and 10-5) and Austin Walker & Glenn (8-4).
And claiming wins over Ohio County for Grayson County on the women’s side were Ava Walker (8-1), Sanchez (8-2), Emma Walker (8-4), and Franich (8-5) in singles competition, as well as the doubles team of Woosley & Sanchez (8-3).
