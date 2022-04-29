Over a series of matches during April, the Grayson County tennis program got back into the groove, improving its win-loss record for the current season.
The men’s Grayson County team soundly defeated Owensboro High School 7-2 on April 14.
The Grayson County men’s victories included singles wins by Maddox Powell (8-3), Noah Dennis (8-1), Bryan James (8-2), and Miles Mudd (8-3), as well as a clean sweep of doubles victories by the teams of Griffin Powell & Chase Richardson (4-6, 6-4, 10-5), Colton Glenn & Austin Walker (8-0), and Branson Evans & Jordan Smith (8-4).
Grayson County’s women’s team fell short to Owensboro High School with a final score of 2-7.
With no wins in singles matches, the Lady Cougars’ two victories over Owensboro came in the form of doubles wins from the teams of Payton Woosley & Isabella Sanchez (7-5, 1-6, 12-10) and Ava Walker & Kat Ricketts (8-1).
The following day, on April 14, the Grayson County men’s team shut out Apollo with a score of 6-0.
The men’s victories included a clean sweep of singles matches. Scoring wins for the Cougars were Owen Brown (8-0), Griffin Powell (8-0), Richardson (8-0), Maddox Powell (8-3), Austin Walker (8-0), and Glenn (6-1).
Both the men’s and women’s teams defeated Breckinridge County on April 18. The final scores for both divisions were 7-2.
On the men’s side, Richardson (8-0), Glenn (8-2), Maddox Powell (8-0), James (8-0), Dennis (8-0), and Mudd (8-1) led Grayson County to a clean sweep of singles competition, while the team of Griffin Powell & Austin Walker (8-0) claimed Grayson County’s only doubles win over Breckinridge County.
On the women’s side, Woosley (8-4), Sanchez (8-2), Emma Walker (8-6), Ava Walker (8-3), Grace Franich (8-4), and Ricketts (8-1) led the Lady Cougars to a clean sweep over Breckinridge County in singles competition, while the team of Woosley & Sanchez (8-3) obtained Grayson County’s only doubles victory.
Lastly, Grayson County defeated 3rd region opponent Cloverport in a JV match 5-1 on April 19.
Evans (8-3), Smith (8-0), Laslen Hatfield (8-1), and Bode Mangan (8-0) led Grayson County to a clean sweep in singles competition, while the team of Hatfield & Mangan (8-2) picked up Grayson County’s one doubles win over Cloverport.
