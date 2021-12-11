Grayson County is scheduled to honor the 2001 3rd Region boys’ basketball championship team when it hosts Collins on Friday, Dec. 17.
Grayson County native Chris Gaither, a member of the 2001 3rd Region boys’ basketball championship team, guides Collins as its head coach.
The Cougars and Titans did not meet during the 2020-21 boys’ high school basketball season.
Collins competes in 30th District and 8th Region.
Tip-off for the Grayson County-Collins boys’ basketball game is set for 7 p.m.
