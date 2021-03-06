The Grayson County High School archery team took first place in the Edmonson Wildcat tournament on Feb. 20. The team scored a total of 3,295 points.

Senior Tyler Woosley scored 294 points out of a possible 300 to take first place over all competitors. Junior Garrett Priddy took third place overall with a score of 285. It was Priddy‘s personal best.

The high school archery team has three seniors this year: Woosley, Micah McDavid, and Sierra Gray. Woosley and McDavid have offers from Kentucky universities to compete in archery after graduation.

The Cougar Archers have qualified for state competition, which will take place March 13. The team is ranked 17th in the state.

Cougar Archery team includes Tyler Woosley, Garrett Priddy, Micah McDavid, Sierra Gray, Nicolas Mudd, Kyra Grant, Mikayla Clemons, Jackson Escue, Riley Shartzer, John Smith, Lee Cain, Paul Overton, Alex Cook, Madison Stamper, Wyatt Clemons, Lincoln Parks, Jarek Whitworth, and Jacob Shartzer.

ResultsTyler Woosley 294

Garrett Priddy 285

Sierra Gray 280

Micah McDavid 270

Nicolas Mudd 273

Kyra Grant 279

Mikayla Clemons 268

Jaxson Escue 283

Riley Shartzer 263

John Smith 274

Lee Cain 251

Paul Overton 259

Alex Cook 257

Madison Stamper 267

Wyatt Clemons 227

— Submitted by Deanna Lasley

