The Grayson County High School archery team took first place in the Edmonson Wildcat tournament on Feb. 20. The team scored a total of 3,295 points.
Senior Tyler Woosley scored 294 points out of a possible 300 to take first place over all competitors. Junior Garrett Priddy took third place overall with a score of 285. It was Priddy‘s personal best.
The high school archery team has three seniors this year: Woosley, Micah McDavid, and Sierra Gray. Woosley and McDavid have offers from Kentucky universities to compete in archery after graduation.
The Cougar Archers have qualified for state competition, which will take place March 13. The team is ranked 17th in the state.
Cougar Archery team includes Tyler Woosley, Garrett Priddy, Micah McDavid, Sierra Gray, Nicolas Mudd, Kyra Grant, Mikayla Clemons, Jackson Escue, Riley Shartzer, John Smith, Lee Cain, Paul Overton, Alex Cook, Madison Stamper, Wyatt Clemons, Lincoln Parks, Jarek Whitworth, and Jacob Shartzer.
ResultsTyler Woosley 294
Garrett Priddy 285
Sierra Gray 280
Micah McDavid 270
Nicolas Mudd 273
Kyra Grant 279
Mikayla Clemons 268
Jaxson Escue 283
Riley Shartzer 263
John Smith 274
Lee Cain 251
Paul Overton 259
Alex Cook 257
Madison Stamper 267
Wyatt Clemons 227
— Submitted by Deanna Lasley
