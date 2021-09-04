Grayson County pulled away to beat visiting Butler County 7-2 in an 11th District girls’ soccer match on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
The district match served as a home opener for the Cougars.
Grayson County excelled throughout the district match.
Mikayla Clemons, Ellie Evans and Coray Milam scored two goals apiece for Grayson County in the district win.
Rounding out Grayson County’s individual scoring in the district match, Malorie Zurmehly netted one goal.
Defensively, Grayson County limited the Bears during the 11th District girls’ soccer match.
Goalkeeper Eva Pierce paced Grayson County’s defensive effort, recording 12 saves while allowing two goals.
Yesenia Diaz netted both of Butler County’s goals in the district match.
Chipping in offensively for the Bears, Navaeh Lawrence provided an assist on one of Diaz’s two goals.
Defensively for Butler County, goalkeeper Natalie Jupin recorded nine saves while allowing seven goals.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Butler County for an 11th District girls’ soccer match on Thursday, Sept. 2. Grayson County and Butler County also could meet in the 11th District Girls’ Soccer Tournament in October.
LOSS ON ROAD
Taylor County forced Grayson County to slip back into the loss column, shutting out the Cougars 10-0 in a girls’ high school soccer match on Thursday, Aug. 26.
Grayson County dropped to 1-4 following the loss.
After notching the win, Taylor County improved to 7-0 on the season.
Magnolia Russell scored five goals to lead Taylor County to the win.
Instrumental in Taylor County’s victory, Kylie Meier scored two goals and distributed four assists.
Pacing Taylor County’s defensive effort, goalkeeper Abbie Oliver recorded a shutout with one save.
Goalkeeper Allyssa Morgan recorded 15 saves for Grayson County in the setback.
— Grayson County News
