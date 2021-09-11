Notching its first win in the 2021 boys’ high school soccer season, Grayson County blanked visiting Bullitt Central 2-0 on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Bahaa Masri and Josh Stevenson netted one goal apiece for Grayson County in the shutout win.
In addition to finding the net, Stevenson provided an assist on Masri’s goal.
Goalkeeper Jackson Kane led Grayson County’s defensive effort, recording 12 saves for the Cougars from Leitchfield.
Grayson County recorded another shut out victory on Saturday, Sept. 4. It was a 6-0 victory over Allen County-Scottsville.
Josh Stevenson scored two goals and distributed one assist to lead Grayson County to the shutout win.
Bahaa Masri, Colton Glenn and Will Meredith netted one goal apiece for the Cougars.
Masri, Meredith, Wyatt Clemons and Aidan Baldwin dished out one assist apiece for Grayson County in the victory.
Grayson County limited Allen County-Scottsville throughout the match. Goalkeeper Jackson Kane led Grayson County’s defensive effort, recording a shutout with five saves.
Defensively for Allen County-Scottsville, goalkeeper Leon Wielaski recorded 15 saves while allowing six goals.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Allen County-Scottsville for another match on Saturday, Sept. 11. The team does not see North Bullitt again this regular season.
— By Grayson County News
