School is starting and fall sports won’t be far behind. Do you feel the team spirit? It is team Grayson County!
GCHS Football Alumni Association and Grayson County Alliance have joined this year’s Cougar Football team in tackling hunger! At the Sept. 18 GCHS football game, pitting our own Grayson County Cougars against the Breckinridge County Tigers, the community stands to win.
Taking the lead on this year’s canned food drive for GCHSFAA is the Class of 1983! To be held in conjunction with the game, and to benefit the Grayson County Alliance, the Class of 1983 will be on hand to take donated canned goods at a designated area in the parking lot at the game or at Farmer’s Feed Mill at the canopy set up in the parking lot.
Those not able to join in the fun at Cougar Field (remember, No General Admission to the game itself) or Farmer’s Feed Mill can still participate in the food drive by dropping off canned goods during business hours at hometown shops throughout the month of September. Leitchfield locations include Bluegrass Title Company, Cash Connection, Farmer’s Feed Mill, The Storehouse Coffee & Gifts, and Tammy’s Play School.
Farmer’s Feed Mill will begin their “Game On” activities on Sept. 14 at 12 p.m. If you can’t come inside, feel free to drive by the canopy and drop off your canned food items and see if any of the concessions catch your eye! All proceeds from the concessions will be donated to the Doug Thompson Memorial Scholarship Fund, an annual scholarship provided to a graduating Cougar football team player or student staff member. “Game On” activities will run through Sept. 18 during normal business hours.
Friendly competition isn’t reserved just for the field for this food drive, so those making donations are asked to mark a graduating class year on the bottom of the can to show your class pride. Finally, financial donations are also being accepted and can be made online through a secured link: https://gc-alliance.com/donate. To credit your donation to a specific graduating class, include Cougars followed by your graduation year, i.e. Cougars 1983. Help feed your soul by knocking out hunger in Grayson County and surrounding areas!
What: GCHS Football Alumni Association Food Drive 2020 at GCHS Cougars vs. Breckinridge County Tigers football game
When: Friday, Sept. 18th; gates open at 4:30 p.m. CDT
Where: Grayson County High School, 340 School House Rd., Leitchfield, KY 42754 and Farmer’s Feed Mill, 110 Sequoia Dr., Leitchfield, KY 42754
Who: Residents of Grayson County, GCHS Alumni
— Submitted
