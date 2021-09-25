Notching its fifth straight win, visiting Grayson County shut out Allen County-Scottsville 5-0 in a boys’ high school soccer match Saturday, Sept. 11. It was the Cougars second win over Allen County-Scottsville this season.
The Cougars remained in the win column after outlasting Hart County 1-0 on Thursday, Sept. 9.
Grayson County moved ahead in the first half. The Cougars took control and never faltered, forcing Allen County-Scottsville to play from behind throughout the boys’ high school soccer match.
Colton Glenn and Josh Stevenson netted two goals apiece to lead the Cougars.
Chipping in offensively for Grayson County, Raiden Warf added one goal.
Aiding the Cougars’ offensive attack in the shutout win, Thomas Haycraft and Will Meredith distributed one assist apiece.
Goalkeeper Jackson Kane paced Grayson County’s defensive effort, recording a shutout with 21 saves.
The Cougars dropped a 2-0 decision Sept. 14 to Campbellsville and dropped a 1-0 squeaker to LaRue County. After a rain cancellation of Meade County’s game Tuesday, GCHS entered Thursday’s contest with a record of 5-5-2.
The remaining regular season home games for the GCHS boys are at 1 p.m. Saturday against North Bullitt and 7 p.m. Tuesday against Ohio County.
