Three student archers who graduated from Grayson County High School last year and are freshmen at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky were successful on the road this past weekend.
Sierra Gray, Tyler Woosley, and Micah McDavid, all of whom have received scholarships to the University of the Cumberlands for archery, competed in a tournament Oct. 15 and 16 in Foley, Alabama.
The University of the Cumberlands team finished first to take the national championship among 33 teams from around the country that competed.
Gray shot 330 in the opening rounds, which qualified her to shoot in the individual and team competitions, as well as the mixed doubles.
She placed 3rd out of 40 in individuals receiving a bronze, and placed 3rd in her team along with Micah McDavid and Katie Carr.
She also placed 3rd in mixed doubles with Woosley.
Woosley shot 327 in the opening rounds, which qualified him to shoot in the mixed doubles where he placed 3rd, receiving the bronze with Gray.
He placed 6th out of 40 individually.
McDavid shot 278 in the opening rounds, which qualified her to shoot in the team round where she placed 3rd, receiving the bronze with Gray and Carr.
McDavid placed 11th out of 40 individually.
