Former Campbellsville University cross country and track and field distance and assistant coach for both programs Corbin Harris will be promoted to the head coach of the cross country team beginning in the 2021-22 school year.
A Grayson County High School graduate, Harris hails from Leitchfield. Harris will be replacing his former coach and boss Hilary Lakes who decided to step down from her role as the head coach for Tiger and Lady Tiger cross country following the 2020-21 season to focus on her teaching efforts and become a full-time faculty member at CU.
“We are sad to see her go but know she will still be in our Tiger family as she moves to a full-time faculty position,” Athletic Director Jim Hardy said. “We are very lucky to have someone the caliber of Corbin Harris to step into the role of head coach of both men and women’s programs. Corbin is a passionate recruiter and devoted coach, he is everything we want in the next generation of leadership. We are extremely excited to watch him continue to develop this great program.”
Last season with Harris working as the assistant, the cross country teams finished in second and third between the men’s and women’s teams respectively at the Mid-South Conference Championship as individuals Shawn Little, Gabrielle Velez, and Hallie LaMar qualified to run at the NAIA Championship.
His career on the course and the track saw him grow throughout his four seasons. Harris became one of the best to ever come through the cross country program, a statement issued by the college said.
He shaved a little more than two minutes off his 8k time and finished his career with a career-best 8k of 25:57. The Tigers reached the NAIA Championship again in 2018, and Harris helped lead CU to its highest finish at 14th.
On the track, Harris has seen success in the 5,000-meter run, 3,000-meter run, javelin and the steeplechase. In 2017, he had a bronze finish at the Mid-South Conference championship in the steeplechase. He graduated as the second-fastest all-time run in the event.
He never ran the 5,000- or 3,000-meter races until his senior season, but he won the conference and national title in the 5,000m and finished All-American in the 3,000m.
After his running career at CU was completed, Harris qualified for the 2020 Boston Marathon, however, the event was postponed and eventually canceled because of the outbreak of COVID-19.
Harris was not only a strong runner in competition but just as strong of an individual away from competition, the CU statement said. In Nov. 2018, he earned his third straight Mid-South Conference Champion of Character award and was named the Campbellsville University Champion of Character, Mr. Tiger and the Alumni Association Scholar-Athlete of the Year during the inaugural Athletics Awards night in April 2019.
In the classroom, he finished his career with a 3.9 GPA, earned four NAIA Scholar-Athlete honors and six Mid-South Conference academic honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.