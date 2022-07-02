By GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS
The Grayson County High School softball program held its banquet on Wednesday, June 22.
The Lady Cougars compiled a 13-23 record in the 2022 high school softball season.
The honorees were:
Junior Varsity Most Team Spirit: Isabel Blanton.
Varsity Most Team Spirit: Raigan Cave.
Junior Varsity Best Teammate: Lucy Tarrance.
Varsity Best Teammate: Annslee Shartzer.
Junior Varsity Best Attitude: Kinsley Chambers.
Varsity Best Attitude: Madelynn Henning.
Junior Varsity Champion Character: Kaylee Hodges.
Varsity Champion Character: Allie Dotson.
Junior Varsity Most Improved: Ella Narvaez.
Varsity Most Improved: Madelynn Henning.
Junior Varsity 110% Effort: Bailey Yaden.
Varsity 110% Effort: Shelby Davis.
Junior Varsity Rookie of the Year: Elizabeth Haycraft.
Varsity Rookie of the Year: Annslee Shartzer.
Junior Varsity Pitcher of the Year: Josie Sims.
Varsity Pitcher of the Year: Mallory Lindsey.
Junior Varsity Golden Glove Infielder: Madi Schultz.
Varsity Golden Glove Infielder: Addy Bratcher.
Junior Varsity Golden Glove Outfielder: Kassidy Chaffins.
Varsity Golden Glove Outfielder: Kayla Tubb.
Junior Varsity Best All-Around Player: Madi Schultz.
Varsity Best All-Around Player: Shelby Davis.
Junior Varsity Most Valuable Player: Josie Sims.
Varsity Most Valuable Player: Hannah Franklin.
