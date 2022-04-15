The Grayson County High School Tennis program recently ventured to Montgomery, Alabama over spring break to explore the Dream Court, a non-profit organization that teaches tennis to individuals with intellectual and/or physical disabilities.
The GCHS team members not only took part in group clinics, as organized by Coach Sherry Vincent, but they also volunteered as coaches and also played in unified doubles.
“We have been working on functional communication (as part of our team culture), so what better way to utilize communication and teaching tennis skills?” Vincent said, adding that the program also helps to promote acceptance and acknowledgement of others’ differences.
According to Vincent, Cougar Tennis gained valuable experience from the program, making daily contributions.
Additionally, while in Montgomery, the team trained and worked out at the Montgomery Country Club, which features the state’s top junior teaching instructors and helped players hone their skills and knowledge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.