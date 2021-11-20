Grayson County is scheduled to visit North Hardin for its first away game in the 2021-22 girls’ high school basketball season.
Head coach Todd Johnston is preparing to guide Grayson County in the 2021-22 prep hoops campaign. Johnston replaced former head coach Ted Hill on the Grayson County girls’ basketball bench.
The Lady Cougars, under the direction of Johnston, opened preseason practice in mid-October.
Grayson County lost standout Rachael Snyder to graduation. Snyder, a forward, averaged a double-double during the 2020-21 girls’ high school basketball season, her senior campaign, leading Grayson County in both scoring and rebounding.
Grayson County is the reigning 12th District champion. After making an appearance in the 3rd Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Grayson County concluded the 2020-21 season 13-10.
Grayson County is slated to host Breckinridge County for a season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The Lady Cougars have additional regular season games scheduled versus John Hardin, Edmonson County, Hart County, Madisonville-North Hopkins, Hopkins County Central, Owensboro, Apollo, McLean County, Daviess County, Butler County, Whitesville Trinity, Ohio County, LaRue County, Bullitt Central, Meade County, Muhlenberg County and Hancock County.
