Halting a nine-match losing skid, determined Grayson County outlasted homestanding Muhlenberg County 2-1 in a high school volleyball match Tuesday, Sept. 21, and came back the next day to defeat Butler County.
Here are recaps of three recent GCHS volleyball matches:
• Grayson County won 25-19, 24-26, 25-19 over Muhlenberg County.
Riley Penner (8 kills, 4 digs, 3 service aces), Allison Masden (16 digs), Emily Butler (1 block, 9 assists, 10 digs), Emma Embry (7 digs), Elizabeth Lucas (2 digs), Hannah Penner (2 kills, 1 dig, 1 service ace), Allie Dotson (3 kills, 1 block, 3 digs, 3 service aces), Grace Henderson (1 kill, 9 assists, 4 digs), Raigan Cave (4 kills, 2 digs) and Lillie Payne (5 kills, 7 digs, 6 service aces) each delivered for Grayson County in the win.
Contributors for Muhlenberg County included Maddy Cary (23 kills, 4 blocks, 5 digs, 2 service aces), Maddy Pate (6 kills, 1 block, 1 dig) and Marlee Laycock (2 assists, 16 digs, 1 service ace).
• Claiming its second straight win, Grayson County blanked visiting Butler County 3-0 in a 12th District volleyball match Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Grayson County beat Butler County 25-18, 25-23, 25-9.
Allie Dotson (3 kills, 7 digs), Grace Henderson (11 assists, 3 digs), Raigan Cave (4 kills, 2 digs), Lillie Payne (9 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs), Hannah Penner (1 kill, 3 service aces), Allison Masden (19 digs), Emily Butler (3 kills, 11 assists, 6 digs), Riley Penner (5 kills, 1 block, 15 digs), Emma Embry (3 digs) and Elizabeth Lucas (2 digs) contributed for Grayson County in the victory.
The players producing for Butler County included Cassidy Parker (3 kills, 14 digs), Abigail Dockery (21 digs, 1 service ace) and Autumn Gidcumb (6 kills, 6 digs, 1 service ace).
• Grayson County was limited as visiting Whitesville Trinity pulled away to win 3-0 in a 12th District volleyball match Monday, Sept. 20.
Whitesville Trinity defeated the Cougars 25-17, 25-17, 25-15.
Josie Aull (32 assists, 3 digs, 1 service ace) led Whitesville Trinity in the win.
Riley Penner (8 kills, 5 digs), Allie Dotson (2 kills, 7 digs), Grace Henderson (10 assists, 6 digs), Raigan Cave (4 kills, 1 dig), Lillie Payne (5 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs), Hannah Penner (1 kill, 5 digs, 2 service aces), Allison Masden (13 digs, 2 service aces), Emily Butler (1 kill, 1 block, 9 assists, 9 service aces), Emma Embry (6 digs), Elizabeth Lucas (5 digs) and Abigail Ray (3 digs) contributed for the Cougars.
Whitesville Trinity shut out Grayson County for the second time in the 2021 season.
• Grayson County has road games next week at Owensboro and Apollo. The next home volleyball match is set for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 against Allen County-Scottsville.
The Lady Cougars are scheduled to compete in the 12th District Volleyball Tournament later this month.
