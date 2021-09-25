Visiting Grayson County fell short as Edmonson County held on to win 3-2 in a 12th District volleyball match Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Edmonson County defeated the Cougars24-26, 25-16, 25-15, 17-25, 15-11.
Alyssa Dove (9 kills, 4 blocks, 18 digs, 1 service ace), Whitney Davis (8 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist. 17 digs, 7 service aces), Kaylee Lindsey (8 kills, 3 blocks, 2 assists, 15 digs, 1 service ace), Rylee Lester (2 kills, 1 block, 10 digs), Madison Bullock (3 kills, 14 assists, 4 digs), MaKaylee Thompson (12 digs, 2 service aces), Alivia Mabrey (2 assists, 7 digs), Raven Cast (7 assists, 3 digs), Laura Gibson (6 digs, 1 service ace), Ryann Davis (4 digs) and Karrington Peger (1 dig) delivered for Edmonson County in the district win
Riley Penner (10 kills, 3 blocks, 23 digs), Allie Dotson (7 kills, 8 digs), Lillie Payne (5 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs), Raigan Cave (4 kills), Emily Butler (1 block, 15 assists, 4 digs), Grace Henderson (8 assists, 6 digs), Elizabeth Lucas (11 digs), Hannah Penner (8 digs), Alyssa Findley (1 kill, 1 assist, 4 digs), Emma Embry (3 digs) and Callie Lindsey (6 digs) contributed for the Cougars.
Grayson County is scheduled to host Edmonson County in a rematch Monday.
Both Grayson County and Edmonson County are scheduled to compete in the 12th District Volleyball Tournament in October.
On the Sept. 15, Grayson County won the opening game but faltered as North Hardin pulled away to win 3-1.
Visiting North Hardin overcame a slow start to win 20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 over the Cougars.
Faith Ramos (7 kills, 6 assists, 16 digs, 3 service aces), Emily Schmidt (6 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist), Justice Denman (5 kills, 6 blocks, 2 assists, 1 dig, 2 service aces) and Madyson Hunley (5 kills, 2 service aces) led North Hardin.
Riley Penner (9 kills, 1 block, 26 digs), Lilly Payne (6 kills, 2 blocks, 9 digs, 1 service ace), Emily Butler (5 kills, 9 assists, 9 digs), Raigan Cave (5 kills, 1 block, 6 digs), Allie Dotson (4 kills, 1 block, 7 digs), Grace Henderson (14 assists, 2 digs), Hannah Penner (17 digs), Elizabeth Lucas (13 digs), Callie Lindsey (11 digs), Emma Embry (7 digs) and Alyssa Findley (3 digs, 1 assist) contributed for the Cougars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.