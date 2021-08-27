Recording its first win in the 2021 high school volleyball season, Grayson County shut out visiting Cloverport 2-0 on Wednesday, Aug. 20.
Dominant early, Grayson County defeated Cloverport 25-12 in the first game. The Lady Cougars beat Cloverport 25-13 in the second game of the non-district match.
Grayson County and Cloverport aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2021 high school volleyball season.
SUMMER SLAM
Lady Cougars finish 2-3 in Summer Slam: Grayson County compiled a 2-3 record in the Apollo Summer Slam Friday, Aug. 20-Saturday, Aug. 21.
The Lady Cougars claimed wins over Hopkinsville and Edmonson County during the event. Grayson County suffered losses to Madisonville-North Hopkins, Paducah Tilghman and Henderson County in the Apollo-hosted high school volleyball event.
Here are GCHS game results from the Apollo Summer Slam.
Henderson County 2, Grayson County 0 (25-11, 25-23)
Paducah Tilghman 2, Grayson County 0 (25-9, 25-17)
Madisonville-North Hopkins 2, Grayson County 0 (25-16, 27-25)
Grayson County 2, Edmonson County 0 (25-14, 25-17)
Grayson County 2, Hopkinsville 0 (25-15 25-6)
LOSS TO BRECK
Grayson County was limited as visiting Breckinridge County won 3-1 in a high school volleyball season opener Monday, Aug. 16.
Among Region 3’s top teams heading into the 2021 high school volleyball season, Grayson County and Breckinridge County were ranked second and third, respectively.
The Lady Cougars won the opening game before faltering.
Breckinridge County prevailed 25-17, 20-25, 25-21, 25-18 in the early-season match between two Region 3 title contenders.
Lillie Payne (10 kills, 1 block, 3 service aces), Riley Penner (5 kills, 1 block), Hannah Penner (3 kills, 3 service aces), Grace Henderson (1 kill), Raigan Cave (1 kill), Alyssa Findley (1 kill) and Emily Butler (3 service aces) contributed for Grayson County in the win.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Breckinridge County for another high school volleyball match on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
