Grayson County High School Track & Field soundly defeated five other teams to win the Grayson County All Comers 2, held on Tuesday, April 26.
GCHS finished the event with a combined team score of 302, with the men’s team scoring 168 over 20 events and women’s team scoring 134 over 18 events.
Grayson County picked up wins in the following events:
- Boys 1,600 Meter Run — Peyton Nash
- Girls 4x100 Meter Relay — Elizabeth Evans, Amelia Hayes, Jennifer Cruz-gil, and Georgia Keown
- Girls 300 Meter Hurdles — Alexis Henderson
- Boys 800 Meter Run — Houston Brooks
- Boys 3,200 Meter Run — Nash
- Boys 4x400 Meter Relay — Kaylor Decker, Hayden Bradley, Brooks, and Nash
- Girls Pole Vault — Hayes
- Boys Pole Vault — Zach Pierce
- Boys Discus Throw — Layton Hawkins
Girls Shot Put — Raylee Shepherd
- Boys Shot Put — Ethan Hall
