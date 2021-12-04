The Grayson County High School Football Alumni Association (GCHSFAA) will conduct a raffle of one autographed basketball by UK Head Basketball Coach John Calipari during six Cougar basketball games this season.
Proceeds from the raffle will support the GCHSFAA’s annual scholarship and to support the current Cougar Football program and its Boosters. The association raised almost $2,000 during its first raffle two seasons ago and hopes to meet or exceed that total this year.
The games and dates identified to purchase raffle tickets are Nov. 30 at Breckinridge County, Dec. 17 at Collins, Jan. 4 at Ohio County, Jan. 14 at Butler County, Jan. 28 at Edmonson County, and Feb. 18 at Hancock County.
Raffle tickets are $5 each or $20 for five. The drawing will be conducted at halftime during the Hancock County game on Feb. 18.
GCHSFAA will be taking safety precautions to minimize risks to its volunteers and supporters and will use a “contactless” method as well as provide Venmo and PayPal options. Volunteers will also be required to wear masks and gloves. Every effort to avoid direct contact with supporters is a priority, and social distancing is expected, officials said.
If you cannot attend but still want to participate by Venmo or PayPal, send your payment along with your name and contact information to Venmo @Cougar-Alumni or PayPal at PayPal.Me/cougarfbalumni. Tickets will be filled out with this information and a picture of them will be sent for verification!
Since its inception in 2018, GCHSFAA has proudly awarded two $500 scholarships to two graduating Cougar football players and donated $1,000 to the Cougar Football Boosters.
