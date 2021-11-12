Grayson County claimed two wins over visiting Edmonson County in a girls’ middle school basketball doubleheader on Thursday, Nov. 4.
Homestanding Grayson County defeated Edmonson County 35-15 in the seventh grade girls’ basketball game.
Pulling away to win convincingly in the eighth grade girls’ basketball game, Grayson County toppled Edmonson County 53-11.
More on each Grayson County-Edmonson County girls’ middle school basketball matchup follows.
Seventh Grade — Grayson County 35, Edmonson County 15: Grayson County steadily pulled away to defeat Edmonson County 35-15 in a seventh grade girls’ basketball game on Thursday, Nov. 4.
The Lady Cougars led 14-8 at halftime.
Ellie Bratcher and Payton Bowman netted nine points apiece to lead Grayson County to the win.
Finishing one shot and one carom short of recording a double-double, Bratcher secured nine rebounds.
Following Bratcher and Bowman in scoring for Grayson County, Addie Spainhoward netted eight points.
Rounding out Grayson County’s individual scoring, Tessa Cummings chipped in four points, Breigh Jones three points and Alyssa Merrifield two points.
Eighth Grade — Grayson County 53, Edmonson County 11: Grayson County outscored Edmonson County 20-4 in the first quarter on its way to winning 53-11 in an eighth grade girls’ basketball game on Thursday, Nov. 4.
The Lady Cougars led 32-9 at halftime.
Haley Miller and Kennedi Green scored nine points apiece to lead Grayson County to the convincing victory. Green paced Grayson County around the goal, securing eight rebounds.
Lucy Terrance netted eight points for the Lady Cougars while Gracie Escue chipped in six points.
Grayson County used a balanced offensive attack to win easily.
The additional scorers for Grayson County in the win over Edmonson County were Addie Hodges (five points), Madison Lewis (three points), Breigh Jones (two points), Ellie Bratcher (two points), Payton Bowman (two points), Izzy Edens (two points) and Addi Spainhoward (two points).
