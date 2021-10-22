The Grayson County Middle School Lady Cougars basketball teams opened their regular season game against the Breckinridge County Lady Tigers on Oct. 12.

The Lady Cougars had a clean sweep: Sixth-grade won 34-8; seventh grade won 36-21; and the eighth-grade won 40-32.

Sixth Grade GameThe Lady Cougars got on the board at the 9:39 mark with a basket from Payton Bowman. The Lady Cougars finished the half on a 14-0 run.

The Lady Tigers finally got a basket at the 9:15 mark. Grayson County outscored Breckinridge County 20-6 to give the Lady Cougars the win.

Payton Bowman — 15 points — 3 rebounds — 4 steals

Breigh Jones — 9 points — 3 rebounds — 3 steal

Emma Jennings — 6 points — 6 rebounds

Jacie Alexander — 2 points — 2 rebounds

Hannah Smith — 2 points — 6 rebounds

Seventh Grade Game

The Lady Cougars opened the first quarter with a basket from Tessa Cummings, then the Lady Tigers scored with a basket making it 2-2.

That would start a 15-2 run by the Lady Cougars, sending the team into the locker room holding a 17-4 lead.

The Lady Tigers scored with 1:45 left in the third quarter with an old-fashioned three-point play, making it 24-13. Breigh Jones finished the third quarter with a basket and drawing a foul. She sunk one of two from the free-throw line making it 27-13. Grayson County and Breckinridge County went back and forth in the fourth quarter until a 9-8 run by the Lady Cougars gave them the win.

Breigh Jones — 14 points — 3 rebounds — 3 steal

Payton Bowman — 4 points — 4 rebounds — 2 steals

Addi Spainhoward — 10 points — 3 rebounds

Izzy Edens — 5 points — 5 rebounds

Tessa Cummings — 2 points — 2 rebounds

Summer Flores — 1 point

Eighth Grade Game

The Lady Cougars opened the eighth-grade game on an 11-8 run to end the first quarter.

At the 2:42 mark of the second quarter, the Lady Tigers had their first lead of the game at 14-13. Kenedi Green then scored two baskets, and Gracie Escue scored one basket to finish a 6-0 run, sending the team into the locker room holding a 19-17 lead.

Grayson County and Breckinridge County went back and forth in the third quarter, as the Lady Cougars headed in the fourth quarter with a 29-26 lead.

With 4:44 left in the game, Green led a 5-0 run making it 34-26. A Breckinridge County fan was ejected from the game because of a call he did not like, but the Lady Cougars were able to hold on for the win.

Kenedi Green -14 points — 4 rebounds

Gracie Escue — 12 points — 5 rebounds

Lucy Tarrance — 9 points — 4 rebounds

Haley Miller — 2 points — 2 rebounds

Breigh Jones — 2 points — 2 rebounds

Addie Hodges — 1 point

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.