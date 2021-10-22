The Grayson County Middle School Lady Cougars basketball teams opened their regular season game against the Breckinridge County Lady Tigers on Oct. 12.
The Lady Cougars had a clean sweep: Sixth-grade won 34-8; seventh grade won 36-21; and the eighth-grade won 40-32.
Sixth Grade GameThe Lady Cougars got on the board at the 9:39 mark with a basket from Payton Bowman. The Lady Cougars finished the half on a 14-0 run.
The Lady Tigers finally got a basket at the 9:15 mark. Grayson County outscored Breckinridge County 20-6 to give the Lady Cougars the win.
Payton Bowman — 15 points — 3 rebounds — 4 steals
Breigh Jones — 9 points — 3 rebounds — 3 steal
Emma Jennings — 6 points — 6 rebounds
Jacie Alexander — 2 points — 2 rebounds
Hannah Smith — 2 points — 6 rebounds
Seventh Grade Game
The Lady Cougars opened the first quarter with a basket from Tessa Cummings, then the Lady Tigers scored with a basket making it 2-2.
That would start a 15-2 run by the Lady Cougars, sending the team into the locker room holding a 17-4 lead.
The Lady Tigers scored with 1:45 left in the third quarter with an old-fashioned three-point play, making it 24-13. Breigh Jones finished the third quarter with a basket and drawing a foul. She sunk one of two from the free-throw line making it 27-13. Grayson County and Breckinridge County went back and forth in the fourth quarter until a 9-8 run by the Lady Cougars gave them the win.
Breigh Jones — 14 points — 3 rebounds — 3 steal
Payton Bowman — 4 points — 4 rebounds — 2 steals
Addi Spainhoward — 10 points — 3 rebounds
Izzy Edens — 5 points — 5 rebounds
Tessa Cummings — 2 points — 2 rebounds
Summer Flores — 1 point
Eighth Grade Game
The Lady Cougars opened the eighth-grade game on an 11-8 run to end the first quarter.
At the 2:42 mark of the second quarter, the Lady Tigers had their first lead of the game at 14-13. Kenedi Green then scored two baskets, and Gracie Escue scored one basket to finish a 6-0 run, sending the team into the locker room holding a 19-17 lead.
Grayson County and Breckinridge County went back and forth in the third quarter, as the Lady Cougars headed in the fourth quarter with a 29-26 lead.
With 4:44 left in the game, Green led a 5-0 run making it 34-26. A Breckinridge County fan was ejected from the game because of a call he did not like, but the Lady Cougars were able to hold on for the win.
Kenedi Green -14 points — 4 rebounds
Gracie Escue — 12 points — 5 rebounds
Lucy Tarrance — 9 points — 4 rebounds
Haley Miller — 2 points — 2 rebounds
Breigh Jones — 2 points — 2 rebounds
Addie Hodges — 1 point
