Top seed Grayson County suffered a heartbreaking loss as McLean County connected on a three-point field goal prior to the final buzzer to win 22-19 in the semifinals of the Green River Valley Conference Girls’ Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Kenadi Level scored eight points to lead McLean County to the win in the eighth grade girls’ basketball tournament matchup.
Gracie Escue and Lucy Tarrance scored six points apiece to lead the Lady Cougars.
Contributing to Grayson County’s offensive effort in the tournament game, Kenedi Green (four points) and Breigh Jones (three points) provided the Lady Cougars’ additional scoring.
Following the win, McLean County advanced to meet Butler County in the Green River Valley Conference Girls’ Basketball Tournament title game.
