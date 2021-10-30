Grayson County split a girls’ middle school basketball doubleheader with visiting Butler County on Thursday, Oct. 21.
In the seventh grade game, Grayson County pulled away to win 29-11. However, Butler County won the eighth grade game 27-22.
More on each Grayson County-Butler County girls’ basketball game follows.
Seventh Grade — Grayson County 29, Butler County 11: Grayson County moved ahead early and never trailed on its way to beating visiting Butler County 29-11 in a seventh-grade girls’ basketball game on Thursday, Oct. 21.
Starting strong, Grayson County outscored Butler County 10-1 in the opening quarter. The Cougars led 15-5 at halftime and remained in control throughout the second half.
Grayson County led 26-7 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Ellie Bratcher scored a game-high eight points and pulled down three rebounds to lead Grayson County to the win.
Following Bratcher, Breigh Jones netted six points and recorded a game-high five steals for the Cougars.
Izzy Edens (five points), Emma Jennings (five points), Addison Cain (two points), Addie Spainhoward (two points) and Hannah Smith (one point) provided Grayson County’s additional scoring in the win.
Eighth Grade — Butler County 27, Grayson County 22: Host Grayson County fell short as Butler County held on to win 27-22 in an eighth-grade girls’ basketball game on Thursday, Oct. 21.
The game was tied 10-10 at halftime.
Karrington Hunt netted a game-high 15 points to lead Butler County to the win.
Kennedi Green paced Grayson County, scoring 10 points, pulling down six rebounds and distributing three assists for the Cougars.
In addition to Green’s leading performance, Ellie Bratcher (five points), Breigh Jones (three points), Lucy Tarrance (two points) and Gracie Escue (two points, seven rebounds) contributed for the Cougars. Escue led Grayson County in rebounding.
