Grayson County Middle School finished in first place at the Middle School All Comers track meet on April 12 at Grayson County High School.
Combining the scores of the men’s and women’s athletes, GCMS track and field finished the event with a score of 195 to earn the first place win.
GCMS also took first place in the men’s division with a score of 137, while the GCMS women’s team placed fourth in its division with a score of 58.
“We had a very strong performance from our boys program and some nice individual performances on the girls team,” said Grayson County Coach Matt Hayes of the event.
Grayson County’s first place finishes include the Boys 4x800 Meter Relay; the Boys 100 Meter Dash (Teagan Piggott); the Boys 4x100 Meter Relay; the Boys 800 Meter Run (Shane Hall); the Boys 200 Meter Dash (Piggott); the Boys High Jump (Lane Beasley); the Boys Pole Vault (Zach Pierce); the Girls Discus Throw (Mollie Bruner); and the Boys Discus Throw (Piggott).
