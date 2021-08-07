Grayson County opened the 2021 girls’ high school golf season in the Lady Bruin Invitational at Elizabethtown Country Club on Friday, July 30.
Sophia Elmore shot a 90 to lead the Lady Cougars in the season-opening tournament. Individually, Elmore placed 39th in a field of 151 golfers.
A total of 15 girls’ high school golf teams competed in the Central Hardin-hosted tournament.
Sacred Heart, a talented squad from Louisville, turned in a 308 to win the team title.
Abigail Sutherland, a standout for the Valkyries, shot a 69 to win the Lady Bruin Invitational individual title.
The complete individual results for the Grayson County girls’ golf team were: Sophia Elmore-90, Natalie Garrett-95, Anna McKinney-107, Maddy Henning-118, Bailie Duggins-120
