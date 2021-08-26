Grayson County opened the 2021 girls’ high school soccer season with back-to-back losses to Marion County and Owensboro.
Marion County blanked visiting Grayson County 10-0 in a girls’ high school soccer season opener on Monday, Aug. 16.
In another girls’ high school soccer match on Thursday, Aug. 19, Owensboro shut out visiting Owensboro 10-0.
Grayson County’s regular-season schedule includes additional opponents Hart County, Butler County, Taylor County, LaRue County, Barren County, Breckinridge County, McLean County, Washington County, Russell County, Meade County, Warren East, Franklin-Simpson and Warren Central.
Grayson County, under the direction of head coach Bailey VanMeter, finished as the 2020 11th District girls’ soccer runner-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.