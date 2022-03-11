Grace Gorby (Women’s Tennis) has been honored as the Asbury University Athlete of the Week presented by the Lexington Clinic Orthopedics-Sports Medicine Center.
Gorby, a junior from Leitchfield, helped the Eagles claim two victories over Emory & Henry and Illinois Wesleyan. Gorby went 5-1 in a win over Illinois Wesleyan and a loss to Transylvania. Against NCAA DII opponent Emory & Henry, Gorby went 5-1 also. She ranked No. 2 in singles with scores of 6-0, 6-1. In doubles, Gorby ranked No. 1 and won her set 8-2 to help lead the Eagles to a 7-2 victory over Emory & Henry.
A Grayson County High School graduate, Gorby is among the top players for the Asbury University women’s tennis team.
