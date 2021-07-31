Grayson County High School graduate Kylee Gorby is set to enter her second season at the helm of the Spalding University women’s basketball program. In her first season earlier in the year, Gorby guided Spalding to a 3-4 record.
Prior to taking the helm at Spalding, Gorby served as an assistant coach at Georgetown College where she helped guide the Tigers to a 22-11 record and appearance in the NAIA Division I National Tournament in 2019. While at Georgetown, Gorby assisted Head Coach James Jackson in recruiting, creating and implementing scouting reports, creating and conducting individual workouts, mental training activities, as well as organizing and implementing fundraisers.
As player, Gorby was a four-year letter winner at Asbury University in Wilmore, helping lead the Eagles to the first NAIA National Tournament appearance in school history in the 2014-15 season as well as a return trip to the national tournament in 2015-16.
A 5-9 guard, Gorby also helped lead the Eagles to back-to-back KIAC tournament titles. For her career, Gorby scored 1,197 points, pulled down 452 rebounds and dished out 410 assists, earning First Team All-KIAC and NAIA All-Tournament Team honors in her senior season.
Gorby, a Leitchfield native, is a graduate of Asbury University where she earned B.A. in Media Communications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.