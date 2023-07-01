Keith Graham is preparing to guide Bethlehem in the 2023 high school football season.
Graham has been a longtime defensive coordinator for the Eagles. He replaced Bryan Walker as the head coach in May. Earlier in his career, Graham served as Grayson County head coach.
Graham’s coaching career spans 38 years. His coaching experience includes additional stints with East Hardin, North Hardin and Central.
Bethlehem competes in Class 1A, District 2. Along with Bethlehem, Class 1A, District 2 includes Campbellsville, Holy Cross (Louisville) and Kentucky Country Day.
The Eagles compiled an 8-3 record in the 2022 high school football season. Bethlehem’s 2022 season ended following a loss to Crittenden County in the second round of the Class 1A Playoffs.
Finishing with the fifth-best RPI among Class 1A teams, Bethlehem outscored opponents 434-241 during the 2022 high school football season.
The Eagles notched wins over Eastern, Thomas Nelson, Washington County, Western Hills, Crittenden County, Holy Cross (Louisville), Fort Knox and Sayre during the 2022 high school football season. A team on the rise, Bethlehem dropped games to Crittenden County, Providence (Ind.) and Campbellsville in 2022.
The Eagles’ 2023 schedule includes games versus WEB DuBois, Adair County, Carroll County, Lloyd Memorial, Washington County, Campbellsville, Butler County, Kentucky Country Day, Holy Cross (Louisville) and Sayre.
