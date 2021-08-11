Grayson County is ranked second in the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Region 3 Top 5 Poll.
The 2020 Region 3 Runner-up, Grayson County is ranked behind reigning champion Daviess County.
Up next in order, the rankings have Breckinridge County, Owensboro and Ohio County.
High school volleyball teams will take the court for season openers next week.
The top-ranked teams in regions across the state are McCracken County (Region 1), Caldwell County (Region 2), Daviess County (Region 3), Greenwood (Region 4), Elizabethtown (Region 5), Mercy Academy (Region 6), Assumption (Region 7), North Oldham (Region 8), Notre Dame Academy (Region 9), Campbell County (Region 10), Great Crossing (Region 11), West Jessamine (Region 12), Corbin (Region 13), Knott County Central (Region 14), Paintsville (Region 15), Boyd County (Region 16-Tie), Rowan County (Region 16-Tie) and Russell (Region 16-Tie).
The statewide ranking hold Catholic schools in high regard with four of the top five slots Assumption is ranked number one in the preseason poll followed by Mercy, Sacred Heart, Notre Dame and Ryle.
