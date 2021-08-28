Twelve Grayson County student athletes have been honored by local businesses for their efforts in recent matches.
Chosen as Subway Runners of the Meet were Grayson County High School cross country team members Phoebe-Jo Spears and Luke Cann for their efforts Aug. 17 in the KY-IN Border Clash and Gracie Portman and Houston Brooks for their work Aug. 21 in the Central KY Run for the Gold.
Also chosen as Subway Runners of the Meet were Grayson County Middle School cross country team members Karlee Herrington and Shane Hall for their efforts Aug. 21 in the Central KY Run for the Gold.
Named as Pizza Hut Players of the Game were GCMS Cougar football team members Kadin Hanshaw, Jamycen Buster, Jake Bratcher and Brailin Melvin for their efforts Aug. 17 against McLean County and Ethan Mudd and Teagan Piggott for their work Aug. 24 against Muhlenberg South.
