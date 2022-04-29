Grayson County slipped back into the loss column as Butler County prevailed 12-7 in a 12th District softball game on Tuesday, April 19.
Avery Gleason claimed the win in the circle for the Lady Bears. Gleason allowed five runs on four hits and four walks while logging two strikeouts.
Mallory Lindsey suffered the loss in the circle for the Lady Cougars. Lindsey allowed six runs on six hits and one walk.
Pitching in relief for Butler County, Tinslea Belcher allowed two runs on two hits.
Josie Sims pitched in relief for visiting Grayson County in the game. Sims allowed six runs on 10 hits and one walk.
Butler County scored 12 runs on 15 hits. Parker Willoughby collected four hits in five at-bats and drove in three runs for the Bears.
Aiding Butler County at the plate, Addison Miller, Isabella Akers, Madison Clark and Carley Jones contributed two hits apiece.
Willoughby collected three RBIs for the Bears.
Helping to move runners around the bases for Butler County, Akers and MacKenzie Coleman drove in two runs apiece.
Hannah Franklin, Kayla Tubb, Madelynn Henning, Shelby Davis, Annslee Shartzer, Abby Bratcher and Allie Dotson each recorded one hit apiece for the Lady Cougars. Dotson drove in four runs. Contributing offensively for Grayson County, Kassidy Chaffins plated one run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.