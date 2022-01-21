Grayson County was limited offensively as Butler County pulled away to win 45-20 in a 12th District girls’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 14.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 2-9 overall and 0-2 in the 12th District.
Butler County improved to 12-1 overall and 1-0 in the 12th District after registering the win.
Grayson County was forced to play from behind throughout the girls’ high school basketball district game.
Butler County started strong, outscoring Grayson County 15-5 in the first quarter.
The Lady Bears led 30-14 at halftime and remained in control throughout the second half. Butler County led 36-18 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Gracie Cardwell and Jenna Phelps scored nine points apiece to lead Butler County to the district win. Cardwell and Phelps shared game-high scoring honors.
The additional scorers for Butler County included Jaelyn Taylor (seven points), Taylin Clark (six points), Graci Leach (six points), Taylor Leach (six points) and Kenzie Bryant (two points).
Sydney Perkins netted seven points to lead Grayson County in the district matchup.
In addition to Perkins, Grayson County received scoring from Isabel Blanton (four points), Raigan Cave (three points), Allie Jennings (two points), Gracie Escue (two points) and Sutten VanMeter (two points).
Grayson County is slated to visit Butler County for another 12th District girls’ basketball game on Friday, Feb. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.