Visiting Grayson County was limited offensively as Edmonson County pulled away to win 35-26 in a low-scoring 12th District girls’ basketball game on Friday, Dec. 10.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 1-3 overall and opened 0-1 in the 12th District.
Edmonson County opened 1-0 in the 12th District while evening its overall record to 2-2.
Homestanding Edmonson County outscored Grayson County 11-8 in the first quarter. Remaining out in front prior to the second half, Edmonson County led 19-15 at halftime.
Stretching its lead after the intermission period, Edmonson County led 26-19 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Paige Wolfe scored 16 points to lead Edmonson County to the win. Wolfe connected on four of eight three-point field goal attempts.
Helping Edmonson County to the victory, Cariann Williams netted eight points.
The additional scorers for Edmonson County in the district win were Callie Webb (four points), Lily Jane Vincent (three points), Hallie Cassady (two points) and Jaedlyn Simon (two points).
Grayson County shot 27.3% (nine-of-33) from the field. The Lady Cougars were three of 12 from three-point range.
Grayson County shot 50% (five of 10) from the free throw line.
Sydney Perkins paced Grayson County, scoring 11 points for the Lady Cougars. Perkins was the only Grayson County player to reach double figures in scoring.
In addition to Perkins, Grayson County received scoring from Alyssa Riggs (four points), Briley Renfrow (four points), Allie Jennings (three points), Raigan Cave (two points) and Sutten VanMeter (two points).
Grayson County entered the week set to host Hart County at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
