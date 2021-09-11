Grayson County slipped back into the loss column as Allen County-Scottsville pulled away to win 2-0 in a high school volleyball match on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
The Cougars and Patriots are rivals from neighboring regions.
Allen County-Scottsville won 25-18, 25-22.
Layla Carter (5 kills, 8 assists, 7 digs, 1 service ace), Chloe Cook (5 kills, 7 assists, 9 digs), Maddie Stallings (3 kills, 3 service aces), Jaedyn Mosby (3 kills, 2 digs), Ava Kinslow (2 kills, 11 digs, 2 service aces), Olivia Coulter (2 kills), Leyla Spurlock (11 digs, 2 service aces), Madison Lynch (6 digs) and Georgie Tabor (6 digs) delivered for Allen County-Scottsville in the non-district match.
Lillie Payne (5 kills, 3 blocks, 6 digs, 1 service ace), Riley Penner (3 kills, 13 digs), Allie Dotson (3 kills, 12 digs), Alyssa Findley (2 kills, 1 block, 6 digs 1 service ace), Raigan Cave (2 kills, 3 digs, 1 service ace), Hannah Penner (9 digs, 2 service aces), Elizabeth Lucas (6 digs), Grace Henderson (4 digs), Emily Butler (1 block, 3 digs, 1 service ace), Emma Embry (3 digs) and Averi Decker (1 dig) contributed for Grayson County.
The Cougars and Patriots met for the first time in the 2021 high school volleyball season.
Grayson County is scheduled to host Allen County-Scottsville for another match on Monday, Oct. 11.
— By Grayson County News
