Grayson County fell short as visiting North Bullitt held on to win 47-46 in a girls’ high school basketball game on Monday, Jan. 31.
North Bullitt shot 34.2% (13-of-38) from the field, 42.9% (six-of-14) from three-point range, and 75% (15-of-20) from the free throw line.
Emily Thorpe scored a game-high 20 points to lead North Bullitt to the win. Accompanying Thorpe in double figures for North Bullitt, Ashlee Blair netted 11 points.
Contributing offensively, Addison Soutar (seven points), Kylie Downey (four points), Ally Klutey (two points), Riley Dawson (two points) and Emily James (one point) provided North Bullitt’s additional scoring.
Grayson County shot 37.8% (14-of-37) from the field, 27.8% from three-point range, and 65% (13-of-20) from the free throw line.
Inside, Grayson County managed to outrebound North Bullitt 24-23.
Sydney Perkins scored 14 points to lead the Lady Cougars. Perkins was the only Grayson County player to reach double figures in scoring.
Narrowly missing double figures for Grayson County, Allie Jennings scored nine points and Raigan Cave netted eight points.
The additional scorers for Grayson County were Sutten VanMeter (five points), Aryssa Riggs (five points), Kenedi Green (three points) and Isabel Blanton (two points).
Cave paced Grayson County inside, pulling down five rebounds.
