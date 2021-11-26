Grayson County opened on a 12-0 run but couldn’t maintain its early momentum as South Warren overcame a slow start to win 59-41 in a girls’ high school basketball scrimmage on Monday, Nov. 15.
Grayson County clung to a 21-20 lead at the conclusion of the first quarter. However, South Warren managed to move ahead, battling back to lead 33-32 at halftime.
Grayson County was limited offensively throughout the second half of the girls’ high school basketball scrimmage.
Two players accounted for over half of South Warren’s scoring in the preseason matchup.
Gracie Hodges scored 17 points to lead the Spartans.
Joining Hodges in double figures in scoring for South Warren, Hannah Jackson netted 15 points.
Sydney Perkins paced Grayson County, scoring a game-high 22 points for the Cougars in the preseason game. Perkins, who was the only Grayson County player to reach double figures in scoring, drained five three-point field goals.
Following Perkins in scoring for the Cougars, Aryssa Riggs netted eight points.
The additional scorers for Grayson County in the setback were Raigan Cave (five points), Allie Jennings (four points) and Briley Renfrow (two points).
Familiar foes, Grayson County and South Warren aren’t scheduled to meet in the 2021-22 girls’ high school basketball season.
Grayson County is scheduled to host Breckinridge County for its season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Tip-off for the Grayson County-Breckinridge County girls’ basketball game is slated for 5:30 p.m..
