Grayson County fell behind early and couldn’t battle as Breckinridge County pulled away to win 10-0 in five innings in the Lady Cougars’ season opener on Monday, March 21.
Moving ahead, Breckinridge County plated two runs during the first at-bat of the high school softball game.
Breckinridge County led 6-0 the conclusion of the third inning. Stretching its lead out to a double-digit advantage, Breckinridge County added four runs during its fourth plate appearance to lead 10-0.
Hadley Boehman earned the win in the circle for visiting Breckinridge County. Boehman pitched a three-hit shutout, recording five strikeouts while giving up only one walk.
Grayson County pitcher Mallory Lindsey suffered the loss. Lindsey allowed six runs on eight hits.
Breckinridge County outhit the Lady Cougars 13-3.
Boehman, Ashlyn White, Morgan Tabor, Olivia Dennis and Hannah Carter each collected multiple hits for Breckinridge County in the shutout. Boehman, White and Dennis drove in two runs for the Lady Tigers. Both Tabor and Carter homered.
Shelby Davis collected two of Grayson County’s three hits in the season opener. Chipping in offensively for Grayson County, Madelynne Henning added one hit.
Defensively, Grayson County committed two errors.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Breckinridge County on Saturday, April 30.
