The Grayson County High School fishing duo of River Blanton and Braeden Sadler have qualified for the SAF Nationals.
The tandem of Blanton and Sadler tied for 11th place out of 186 total boats during the state competition held on Lake Cumberland on Saturday, March 26.
Following the 11th place finish, Blanton and Sadler qualified for the SAF Nationals, which are slated to be held June 22-25 in Florence, Alabama.
The Grayson County bass fishing team is scheduled to compete in the Region Bass Fishing Tournament on Lake Barkley on April 30. In addition to Grayson County, Region 1 includes Allen County-Scottsville, Apollo, Breckinridge County, Butler County, Calloway County, Christian County, Dawson Springs, Edmonson County, Franklin-Simpson, Graves County, Greenwood, Hancock County, Henderson County, Hopkinsville, Livingston Central, Logan County, Marshall County, McCracken County, Meade County, Muhlenberg County, Ohio County, South Warren, Trigg County, Trinity (Whitesville), Union County and Warren East.
