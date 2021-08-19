Visiting Grayson County faced Bethlehem in its final scrimmage of the 2021 high school football preseason Aug. 13.
In three quarters, homestanding Bethlehem outscored Grayson County 27-7.
The fourth quarter consisted of situational plays and junior varsity players competing.
Bethlehem, a member of Class 1A, District 2, scored first and never trailed. However, Grayson County pulled even at 7-7 after a rushing touchdown and a PAT.
Bethlehem led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. Grayson County tied the game after Kaylor Decker rushed for an eight-yard touchdown and Jackson Kane connected on an extra-point kick.
Bethlehem led 21-7 t halftime.
High school football teams across the state were back on the field scrimmages in the final full week of the preseason.
Grayson County, which was scheduled to open the regular season Friday night at Edmonson County, also has regular season games with Barren County, McLean County, Butler County, Graves County, Muhlenberg County, Breckinridge County, Ohio County, Owensboro and Hart County.
