Visiting Grayson County came up short as LaRue County held on to win 38-33 in a girls’ high school basketball game on Monday, Jan. 24.
LaRue County won despite shooting only 27.3% (12-of-44) from the field. The Lady Hawks connected on two of 12 attempts from three-point range.
Connecting on half of its foul shots, LaRue County shot 50% (12-of-24) from the free throw line.
Paige Evans scored 11 points to lead LaRue County to the win.
Narrowly missing double figures for LaRue County, Maddie Cima netted nine points.
The additional scorers for LaRue County included Natalie Gentry (eight points), Katelyn Williams (six points) and Maleah English (four points).
Grayson County shot 26.2% (11-of-42) from the field. The Lady Cougars connected on three of 16 three-point field goal attempts.
Grayson County shot 61.5% (eight-of-13) from the free throw line.
The Lady Cougars managed to outrebound LaRue County 34-30 in the short effort.
Sydney Perkins scored a game-high 13 points to lead Grayson County. Perkins hit three of 10 three-point field goal attempts.
Contributing offensively, Allie Jennings (seven points), Raigan Cave (five points), Aryssa Riggs (four points) and Sutten VanMeter (four points) provided Grayson County’s additional scoring.
Jennings led Grayson County inside, pulling down a game-high 12 rebounds for the Lady Cougars.
Grayson County and LaRue County are not scheduled to meet agaain in the 2021-22 girls’ high school basketball season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.