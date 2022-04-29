Grayson County couldn’t generate enough offense as Bowling Green pulled away to win 9-1 in a high school softball game on Friday, April 22.
Bowling Green took control early, erupting for five runs in the bottom half of the first inning.
The Purples pushed across two runs in both the third inning and the fourth inning.
Facing a 9-0 deficit, Grayson County scored one run in the top half of the sixth inning.
Payton Briley earned the win in the circle for homestanding Bowling Green. Briley allowed one run on seven hits while striking out one over seven innings.
Mallory Lindsey took the loss in the circle for Grayson County. Lindsey allowed nine runs on 10 hits while striking out one over six innings.
Bowling Green outhit Grayson County 10-7 and committed only one error.
Kendle White, Savannah Jones and Ella Knois each recorded multiple hits for the Purples, while Elizabeth Richey and Chloe Porter contributed one hit and collected two RBIs apiece.
Shelby Davis, Madelynne Henning, Audrey Killion, Annslee Shartzer, Kayla Tubb, Addy Bratcher, and Allie Dotson each delivered one hit for the Lady Cougars.
Defensively, Grayson County committed two errors.
