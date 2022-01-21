Grayson County slipped back into the loss column on the road as Daviess County pulled away to win 52-21 in a girls’ high school basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Daviess County shot 37.9% (22-of-58) from the field in the win. The Lady Panthers connected on three of 14 three-point field goal attempts.
Daviess County drained five of 11 free throw attempts.
Katie Mewes scored a game-high 20 points to lead Daviess County to the win. Accompanying Mewes in double figures for Daviess County, Lily Hoagland netted 11 points.
The additional scorers for Daviess County included Emme Roberts (five points), Adylan Ayer (four points), Madison Spurrier (four points), Zoey Beehn (four points), Kaylee Blandford (two points) and Carley Paige (two points).
Ayer pulled down a game-high eight rebounds for Daviess County in the victory.
Grayson County connected on five of 25 attempts from the field. The Lady Cougars hit three of six three-point field goal attempts.
Grayson County knocked down eight of 21 free throw attempts.
Sydney Perkins paced Grayson County, scoring a team-high eight points for the Lady Cougars.
In addition to Perkins, Grayson County received scoring from Aryssa Riggs (five points), Raigan Cave (two points), Gracie Escue (two points), Sutten Van Meter (two points), Lucy Tarrance (one point) and Kenedi Green (one point).
Cave led Grayson County inside, grabbing five rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.