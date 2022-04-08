Grayson County fell behind early and couldn’t battle back as Muhlenberg County pulled away to win 21-6 in four innings in a high school softball game on Monday, March 28.
Ava Carver earned the win in the circle for Muhlenberg County. Carver pitched three and a third innings, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while recording three strikeouts.
Closing out the game, Sophia Wilkins pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief for the Lady Mustangs.
Mallory Lindsey took the pitching loss for the Lady Cougars. Lindsey pitched three and two-thirds innings, allowing 21 runs on 18 hits while registering two strikeouts.
Abry Caver led Muhlenberg County at the plate, finishing 4-for-4.
Behind Carver, Joshlynn Noe and Josie Davis provided three hits apiece for the Lady Mustangs.
Contributing to Muhlenberg County’s offensive attack, Macy Cotton and Taylor Wilkins added two hits apiece.
Six different Muhlenberg County players delivered two RBIs each.
Shelby Davis paced Grayson County at the plate, collecting two hits in three at-bats.
Defensively, Grayson County committed one error.
