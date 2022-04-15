Preventing visiting Grayson County from remaining in the win column, Taylor County defeated the Lady Cougars 12-6 in a high school softball game on Thursday, April 7.
Taylor County outhit the Lady Cougars 11-9 and committed only one error.
Briley Edwards claimed the win in the circle for the Lady Cardinals. Edwards allowed four runs on eight hits while striking out three over six innings.
Closing out the game, Aubree Bardin threw one inning in relief for the Lady Cardinals.
Mallory Lindsey suffered the loss in the circle for the Lady Cougars. Lindsey allowed 10 runs on 10 hits over three and a third innings, striking out two.
Myleah Read, Molly Hughes and Riley Sprowles each recorded multiple hits for the Lady Cardinals. Read led Taylor County at the plate, supplying three hits in four at-bats.
Edwards, Emily Melton and Raegan Cundiff provided one hit apiece for the Lady Cardinals.
Sprowles and Edwards collected three RBIs apiece while Melton drove in two runs
Audrey Killion and Shelby Davis recorded two hits apiece for the Lady Cougars. Davis homered for Grayson County in the seventh inning. Killion, Davis and Hannah Franklin delivered two RBIs apiece for the Lady Cougars. Franklin, Annslee Shartzer, Ella Gibson, Allie Dotson and Ella Narvaez provided one hit apiece for Grayson County in the high school softball matchup.
Defensively, Grayson County committed five errors.
