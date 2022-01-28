Grayson County fell behind and couldn’t battle back as Whitesville Trinity pulled away to win 53-39 in a 12th District girls’ basketball game at the Horn Community Center on Friday, Jan. 21.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 2-10 overall and 0-3 in the 12th District.
Whitesville Trinity improved to 6-6 overall and 2-0 in the 12th District after notching the win.
Moving ahead early, Whitesville Trinity outscored Grayson County 11-7 in the opening quarter.
Adding to its lead prior to the midway point of the district matchup, Whitesville Trinity led 30-18 at halftime.
Remaining ahead after the intermission period, Whitesville Trinity led 40-25 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Recording a double-double, Cassidy Morris scored 14 points and hauled down 13 rebounds to lead Whitesville Trinity to the district win.
Accompanying Morris in double figures for Whitesville Trinity, Josie Aull scored 13 points and Kenzie McDowell netted 12 points.
Grayson County shot 32.6% (14-of-43) from the field. The Lady Cougars connected on eight of 23 three-point field goal attempts, shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc.
Grayson County shot 75% (three-of-four) from the free throw line.
Sydney Perkins and Aryssa Riggs scored 11 points apiece to lead Grayson County in the district matchup.
The additional scorers for Grayson County in the district game included Raigan Cave (seven points), Isabel Blanton (six points), Allie Jennings (two points) and Sutten VanMeter (two points).
Grayson County is scheduled to host Whitesville Trinity for another 12th District girls’ basketball game on Friday, Feb. 11.
