Grayson County outlasted visiting John Hardin 56-50 in a girls’ high school basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Determined Grayson County entered the win column after opening the 2021-22 girls’ high school basketball season with back-to-back losses to Breckinridge County and North Hardin.
There were four lead changes in the first half of the girls’ high school basketball game. Grayson County led 30-25 at halftime.
The Lady Cougars clung to a 38-36 lead at the conclusion of the third quarter, managing to hold on for the win.
Grayson County shot 45.7% (16-of-35) from the field. The Lady Cougars connected on two of eight three-point field goal attempts.
Grayson County, which outrebounded John Hardin 36-34, shot 59.5% (22-of-37) from the free throw line.
Sydney Perkins scored 20 points to lead Grayson County to the win. Perkins was nine of 10 from the free throw line.
Accompanying Perkins in double figures in scoring for Grayson County, Aryssa Riggs netted 18 points.
The additional scorers for Grayson County in the win were Raigan Cave (seven points), Allie Jennings (six points), Briley Renfrow (three points) and Sutten VanMeter (two points).
Cave led Grayson County in another key category, collecting 11 rebounds.
John Hardin shot 25.8% (17-of-66) from the field. The Bulldogs connected on three of 17 three-point field goal attempts.
John Hardin shot 46.4% (13-of-28) from the free throw line.
Sharon Tidwell scored 15 points to pace John Hardin in the hoops matchup.
Accompanying Tidwell in double figures in scoring for John Hardin, Kristeen Kettlehake netted 10 points.
The additional scorers for John Hardin were Reana Butler (six points), Quiona Clay (six points), Destini McAllister (five points), Paris Parker (four points), Brylynn Jackson (three points) and Janiya Drain (one point).
