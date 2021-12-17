The Grayson County-Greenwood boys’ basketball game scheduled to be played at Barren County High School on Saturday, Dec. 11 was canceled due to weather events from the previous night.
Grayson County entered the week with regular season games remaining versus Allen County-Scottsville, Todd County Central, Green County, Logan County, Monroe County, Cumberland County, Whitesville Trinity, Butler County, Franklin-Simpson, North Hardin, Caverna, Adair County, Ohio County and Daviess County.
Head coach Travis Johnston guides the Cougars.
Additionally, the Grayson County-Madisonville-North Hopkins girls’ basketball game scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 16 was also canceled due to weather.
A makeup date for this game has not been announced.
Grayson County has additional regular season games remaining versus Hopkins County Central, Owensboro, Apollo, McLean County, Daviess County, Butler County, Whitesville Trinity, Ohio County, LaRue County, Bullitt Central, Edmonson County, Breckinridge County, Meade County, McLean County, Muhlenberg County and Hancock County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.